Lake Country council tightens restrictions around pool construction

Lake Country council has tightened the restrictions on pool regulations.

During a regular council meeting Tuesday night, March 5, councillors gave the final approval for an updated building regulation bylaw which requires owners to show plans of where the construction of the pool will take place on the property, in relation to other buildings and that a person may not construct a pool without a building permit.

Prior to draining the pool, approval must be obtained by the district where the pool will be discharged, the bylaw said.

The bylaw also incorporated the BC Energy Step Code regulations which aligns the district with the rest of B.C. to construct more energy-efficient homes.

Mark Koch, director of community services with the district, said in a previous interview with The Calendar the district previously only had permits for swimming pool fences, and the bylaw will bring Lake Country in line with other municipalities.

