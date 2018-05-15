Lake Country council approves initiative for bench at Gable Beach

Coun. Jeanette Lambert was the only one to reject the bench

Lake Country resident Bill Jeffrey is a frequent visitor with his kayak to Gable Beach when venturing along the shoreline of Okanagan Lake. Image Credit: Barry Gerding/Black Press

A Carr’s Landing community group is continuing to spruce up its beach.

Only one Lake Country councillor disapproved of a community-funded bench that would be constructed on Gable Beach Road North.

Friends of Gable Beach members proposed a concrete bench that would be funded and maintained by the Carr’s Landing community group during Tuesday night’s regular council meeting.

Coun. Jeanette Lambert disapproved of the bench, referencing a public bench in Marshall Park that is not maintained, saying the sailing club that was responsible for maintaining the park has not been true to their word.

Related: Outcry over Gable Beach causes council’s rejection of bylaw

Carr’s Landing resident Terrance Day said members are not seeking any funding from the district other than an installation cost. Twelve community members have already provided funding for the bench, which costs $1,400 plus shipping.

“Summer is here and it would make sense to remove the very tired beach furniture as soon as possible,” said Day.

Other councillors supported the initiative.

@carliberry_carli.berry@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.