Lake Country Chamber of Commerce releases excellence award finalists

There are 15 categories with three finalists each

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce announced its 2019 Business Excellence Awards finalists. (Lake Country Chamber of Commerce)

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce has released the top three finalists for its 2019 Business Excellence Awards:

Rising Star Award:

Invati Yoga & Wellness

Pedego Oyama

Aura Office

Tourism Excellence Award:

Woodlake RV Park and Marina

50th Parallel Estate Winery

Oyama Zipline Adventure Park

Business of the Year:

Solerevivial

UBR Services

Printing and Copies

A Place for Yoga

and Health

Community Service

Award:

Lake Country

Health Planning

Hands In Service

Lake Country Food

Bank

Young Entrepreneur:

Kayla Caruana

Rhea McNicol

Robyn Perrier

Business of the Year

+10:

Interior Savings

Nor-Val Rentals

L’Isola Bella Bistro

Health Service

Provider of the Year:

Healthy Essentials

Connect

Communities

Nalu Wellness

Registered Massage

Therapy

Home Based

Business of the Year:

Memory Blocks

Turtle Bay IT

Lake Country Nails

People’s Choice

Award:

Invati Yoga &

Wellness

Quaint Hair Design

Nalu Wellness

Registered Massage

Therapy

Family Farm Award:

Gambell Farms

Gatzke Orchard

Prairie Folk Farmery

Volunteer of the

Year:

Rob Conelley

Miriam Bowles

Tom Cockrell

Professional Service

Award:

CapriCMW

Interior Savings

KV Consulting

Business Leader of

the Year:

Jennifer Madsen (Oyama Zipline Adventure Park)

Sarah Fraser (Crave Fitness)

Kelly Craig and Tara Nakashima (Invati Yoga & Wellness)

Hospitality Award of the Year:

Block One Restaurant — 50th Parallel Estate Winery

Chantana’s Thai

Restaurant

L’Isola Bella Bistro

Trade Service

Provider Award:

Holme Electric

Kapiti Built

BP Power Machines

The Business Awards Gala will be held on Feb. 28, 2020, at the Four Points by Sheraton in Kelowna.

Tickets will go on sale in January.