Lake Country celebrates clean water project completion

Lake Country residents can expect to have cleaner water after the completion of a major infrastructure project that will contribute to improving the quality of water in the District.

The initiative saw construction of a treated water reservoir at the Eldorado raw water reservoir site and a booster pumping station that interconnects the Beaver Lake and Okanagan Lake water systems as critical pieces of infrastructure.

“These important upgrades will ensure Lake Country has the modern infrastructure it needs to provide residents with clean drinking water, protect local waterways, fight fires, and attract development so the community can grow and prosper,” said the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Francois-Philippe Champagne,” Investing in public infrastructure like this is vital to creating livable communities where people enjoy a high quality of life.”

The two-part project cost $8.3 million, with the federal and provincial partners contributing $5.81 million in grants through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund.

“Our ongoing partnership with the federal and provincial governments has helped us make great strides in improving our water supply to the community,” said the Mayor of Lake Country, James Baker.”

