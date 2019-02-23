Lake Country businesses recognized by community

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce held its annual Business Excellence Awards Friday

The conference room at the Four Points by Sheraton was tightly packed with excited Lake Country business owners.

The businesses were awarded for their efforts Friday night, during the annual Lake Country Chamber of Commerce’s Business Excellence Awards.

The winners this year:

Rising Star Award

Invati Yoga + Wellness

Tourism Excellence Award

Intrigue Wines

Business of the year Under 10

Grillers Meats

Community Service Award

Okanagan Rail Trail Initiative

Young Entrepreneur

Savana Bennett (Odette’s Skin Care and Laser Treatments)

Business of the Year +10

Beelineweb.com

Health Service Provider of the Year

Lake Country Optometry

Home Based Business of the Year

Memory Blocks

People’s Choice Award

Neon Counselling

Family Farm Award

Gambell Farms

Volunteer of the Year

Shannon Paul-Jost

Professional Service Award

Interior Savings

Business Leader of the Year

Anne Heenan (Turtle Bay Pub)

Hospitality Award of the Year

Wooden Nickel Cafe

Trade Service Provider Award

Kapiti Built

