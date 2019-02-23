Lake Country businesses recognized by community

The conference room at the Four Points by Sheraton was tightly packed with excited Lake Country business owners.
The businesses were awarded for their efforts Friday night, during the annual Lake Country Chamber of Commerce’s Business Excellence Awards.
View this post on Instagram
“Holy s***.” That was Wanda Sexton’s reaction when she won the People’s Choice Award at the @lc_chamber Business Excellence Awards. Sexton, the owner of Neon Counselling, has owned her business for the last two years. “This award goes to every person out there fighting anxiety, depression, grief,” she said while onstage. She prides herself in being different. “You walk into a yellow office, you have two dogs that are going to snuggle you.” #lakecountry #yourkelowna #explorelakecountry
The winners this year:
Rising Star Award
Invati Yoga + Wellness
Tourism Excellence Award
Intrigue Wines
Business of the year Under 10
Grillers Meats
Community Service Award
Okanagan Rail Trail Initiative
Young Entrepreneur
Savana Bennett (Odette’s Skin Care and Laser Treatments)
Business of the Year +10
Beelineweb.com
Health Service Provider of the Year
Lake Country Optometry
Home Based Business of the Year
Memory Blocks
People’s Choice Award
Neon Counselling
Family Farm Award
Gambell Farms
Volunteer of the Year
Shannon Paul-Jost
Professional Service Award
Interior Savings
Business Leader of the Year
Anne Heenan (Turtle Bay Pub)
Hospitality Award of the Year
Wooden Nickel Cafe
Trade Service Provider Award
Kapiti Built
edit@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.