Lake Country Art Gallery installation creates comfy space

Third beach will ponder the idea of community

The Lake Country Art Gallery is excited to start off 2018 with an installation by artists Trent and Melany Nugent Noble.

The installation, third beach, will ponder the idea of community and activate the gallery as a gathering space by enhancing a sense of warmth, comfort and home with a virtual campfire, according to the art gallery.

Trent and Melany Nugent are Kelowna-based artists that work across an array of mediums, including animation, text, and public space.

As a classically and 3D-trained animator, Trent has worked on a diverse range of installations, video and interactive projects across Canada and internationally, including Stan Douglas’ Circa 1948 interactive app for iOS, and the play Helen Lawrence with the National Film Board of Canada, said the art gallery.

In her artistic practice, Melany makes use of tactics of play that are negotiated through text and public space that aim to collate, destabilize and amplify repetition and patterns in order to create slippage and displacement of rhetoric, language and everyday routine, said the art gallery.

She has a Masters of Applied Arts from Emily Carr University of Art + Design, in Vancouver and in 2016, was the recipient of an Emerging Artist Grant from the BC Arts Council.

The opening reception for the installation is Saturday, Jan. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m.

