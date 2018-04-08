Students and staff at Lake City Secondary School are rallying to show their support for the Humboldt Broncos following Friday’s tragic bus crash. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Lake City students to don jerseys to remember Humboldt bus crash victims and families

Students in the lakecity will be showing their support for the Humboldt Broncos

Schools in the Williams Lake will be showing their support for the victims of Friday’s tragic bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos.

Both Lake City Secondary School’s Columneetza and Williams Lake campuses are encouraging students and staff to take part in a planned national jersey day, scheduled for Thursday, April 12, to show their support.

The campaign, which aims to help young people channel their grief, was organized by a group of Langley hockey moms and, by Saturday, had morphed into a campaign that had garnered nationwide support to crash victims and their families.

FACEBOOK JERSEY DAY

People are being asked to social media their photos in jerseys, and her group is coming up with a hashtag to add to social media posts.

Many schools across the country have already voiced support for jersey day.

A GoFundMe Page created by a Humboldt resident has also already raised more than $3 million in under 48 hours.

Previous story
Kelowna supports Humboldt Broncos in time of tragedy
Next story
Ridge football association helping family that lost mother

Just Posted

Langley jersey campaign to honour Humboldt players goes international

 

Expenses rack up for family trying to return dead son’s body home

  • 10 hours ago

 

Lake City students to don jerseys to remember Humboldt bus crash victims and families

 

B.C. vigil planned for Humboldt Broncos crash victims

  • 10 hours ago

 

Most Read