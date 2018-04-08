Lake City students to don jerseys to remember Humboldt bus crash victims and families

Students in the lakecity will be showing their support for the Humboldt Broncos

Students and staff at Lake City Secondary School are rallying to show their support for the Humboldt Broncos following Friday’s tragic bus crash. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Schools in the Williams Lake will be showing their support for the victims of Friday’s tragic bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos.

Both Lake City Secondary School’s Columneetza and Williams Lake campuses are encouraging students and staff to take part in a planned national jersey day, scheduled for Thursday, April 12, to show their support.

The campaign, which aims to help young people channel their grief, was organized by a group of Langley hockey moms and, by Saturday, had morphed into a campaign that had garnered nationwide support to crash victims and their families.

FACEBOOK JERSEY DAY

People are being asked to social media their photos in jerseys, and her group is coming up with a hashtag to add to social media posts.

Many schools across the country have already voiced support for jersey day.

A GoFundMe Page created by a Humboldt resident has also already raised more than $3 million in under 48 hours.