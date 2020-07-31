Laid off hotel workers want jobs protected

Laid off hospitality industry workers gathered at the offices of MLAs on Friday, including that of Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith. (Submitted photo)

On Friday morning, laid-off workers urged Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith to protect the jobs of 50,000 hotel workers across B.C.

A delegation of area hotel workers delivered a message asking D’Eith to do more for workers laid-off due to the pandemic. While the government contemplates the tourism industry’s ask for a $680 million bailout, laid-off, long-term workers are currently being fired from their jobs, said a union press release.

Hotel workers want a legal right to return to their jobs as business recovers, and visited the offices of MLAs across the province.

“Government asked 50,000 hotel workers to stay home to protect public health,” said Zailda Chan, Unite Here Local 40 president. “Now will the government help workers get their jobs back?”

“The province is letting business delay severance payouts, but that doesn’t protect workers at all,” said Chan. “We need a guarantee from our elected officials that workers have a right to go back to their jobs when it is time to return.”

Hotel workers have been among the hardest hit by the economic impact of COVID-19, says the union. They will be one of the last to return to work. Without legal rights to return to work, tens of thousands of B.C.’s laid-off hotel workers could face permanent job loss.

The workers did not get the chance to speak with D’Eith, and he has not been staffing the constituency office during the COVID-19 outbreak.

