Lagoon E. coli levels fall, Hicks Lake levels rise

The most common local source of E. coli in bodies of water is Canada goose feces

There’s good news and bad news for swimmers in Harrison area waters.

The latest samples from the Harrison Lagoon have come back clean with much lower E. coli levels, according to the latest beach conditions report from Fraser Health. However, this same report indicates high levels of E. coli in Hicks Lake.

The July 12 update indicates E. coli levels in Harrison Lagoon have dropped dramatically to 36 bacteria per 100 millilitres, well within the safe swimming threshold of 400 per 100 millilitres. In the last report released on Canada Day, levels had reached 710 per 100 millilitres.

The remaining sampling sites around the Harrison Hot Springs area tested within safe limits except for Hicks Lake’s day use beach, which hit levels of 1,000 per millilitres.

RELATED: E.Coli levels in Harrison Lagoon are high

If you have been swimming in Harrison Lagoon or any other recreational body of water recently and you experience vomiting, nausea or diarrhea, please seek medical attention.

@adamEditor18 adam.louis@ ahobserver.com Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassiz-Harrison Observer