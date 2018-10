Lights still on at LSS and in neighbouring homes

Frank Jameson Community Centre is closed until further notice after an early morning hydro pole fire outside the building on Monday.

Ladysmith Fire Rescue was called to the scene just before 6 a.m.

The electrical fire was sparked from the distribution box at the base of the pole.

BC Hydro crews are currently on scene doing the neccessary repairs.

The pole will be replaced on Monday and power could be back on at FJCC as early as this afternoon.