Ladysmith traffic stop uncovers meth, heroin and more

Man faces trafficking charges after being pulled over on suspicion of impaired driving

Routine traffic stops may be annoying or anxiety inducing for Ladysmith drivers.

But for Ladysmith police, they can be an extremely useful law enforcement tool. Take this recent traffic stop for example.

According to a release from the Ladysmith RCMP, shortly after 10 p.m. on March 14, officers pulled over a vehicle, on suspicion the driver might be impaired. He wasn’t, but he did have an amount of narcotics sitting in plain view beside him.

A further search uncovered a sizable quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.

“Occasionally I will receive some negative commentary, from a driver and their occupants being inconvenienced when being stopped by the police,” Staff Sgt. Ken Brissard said. “I certainly expect and demand my members go about their duties professionally and within the confines of the law, however it is actions of individuals such as this, where the blame of being inconvenienced rests.

“Ladysmith RCMP remain committed to pro-actively seeking out and disrupting the activities of criminals in our community.

A 37-year-old Vancouver Island man has been charged with Possession of Controlled Substances for the Purpose of Trafficking and remains in custody, pending his next court appearance.