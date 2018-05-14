Calm, cool and collected, LSS Performing Arts students finished the final performance of Narnia: The Musical under the stars on Saturday after the fire alarm sounded. (Submitted Photo)

Ladysmith students conclude Narnia finale outside after fire alarm sounds

LSS Performing Arts had a great run with their four shows of Narnia: The Musical last week with an unexpected twist on closing night Saturday.

LSS Performing Arts had a great run with their four shows of Narnia: The Musical last week with an unexpected twist on closing night Saturday.

Towards the end of the second act, the school’s fire alarm sounded and the entire cast, crew, and audience calmly evacuated the building and gathered together in front of the school.

It was evident that there was no danger of fire, though the crowd still had to remain outside due to safety protocol.

This may have seemed like a sad ending to Narnia’s run but not for this dedicated group.

William Taylor, Stage Director and Performing Arts teacher, quickly gathered his cast together and they delightfully finished the musical a cappella.

Stage lighting was provided by the setting sun and the lights of the emergency vehicles as the local fire department quickly assessed the situation and determined that the fire alarm was set off by a faulty sensor.

The audience thoroughly enjoyed this surprising end to a wonderful show. It was simply magical.

Previous story
Second drive-through restaurant proposed for Turtle Bay Crossing
Next story
VIDEO: Barn fire in Bradner

Just Posted

Salmon virus found in farmed salmon linked to disease in B.C. chinook

 

Province announces $4.7-million addictions recovery program in View Royal

 

Stretch of Old Island Highway in Campbell River poses safety hazards

  • 21 hours ago

 

Thieves target Willow Wind pet supplies in Langford

  • 21 hours ago

 

Most Read