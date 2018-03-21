Ladysmith seeks feedback from developers on service improvements

Ladysmith has launched a survey aimed at garnering input from the development community on how to improve service.

The survey is part of a review of the town’s development applications and was initiated by council.

One of the goals of the review is aimed at examining the processes for development applications, including: Official Community Plan amendments, rezoning, permits of various types (DVP, DP, sign), and subdivision. Building Permits are not part of this review as they were reviewed in 2016.

“Ladysmith values its development community and is working with them to ensure the town is welcoming of growth that maintains the high standards for development in our community,” said Mayor Aaron Stone.

“When we work in partnership with stakeholders, we can achieve positive results for the town. We want developers to know Ladysmith is open for business.”

Developers have been notified that an online survey is available March 5-23.

The input will be collected by the consultants working on the project, and shared together with other feedback and findings at a Developers’ Forum in April. Other input will be obtained through one-on-one interviews with developers. The consultants have already spoken with members of Council and staff.

The development applications review is part of an ongoing to enhance current processes, meet the needs of the community as well as the goals of the development community, according to the town.

In addition to the forum next month, a report is also expected back to council.

For more info: http://www.ladysmith.ca/city-hall/development-application-review-project