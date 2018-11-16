Ladysmith Secondary School improv still groovy after 20 years

Ladysmith Secondary School improv students are ready to continue on a 20-year tradition of entertaining the community with laughter.

This year’s theme for the annual show is “Groove with us!” with six teams of junior and senior students taking the stage starting on Thursday.

“It’s a night of plays fueled by the audiences suggestions,” said Grade 11 student Ally Segreto.

“Unlike a musical or a play where it’s the same every night, improv is different. If you came to every show you’d leave with a smile on your face every time because of something funny that someone said. It never gets old.”

Students have be rehearsing under the guidance of drama teacher Bill Taylor and LSS alumni who will be making cameo appearances.

“It’s a family and a great environment for teens,” Segreto said.

“One of my favourite thing about rehearsals is how eager everyone is to learn and improve their skill set. It’s not about memorizing lines, you just have to be able to think on your feet.”

Show dates are: November 15th, 16th, 17th and 22nd, 23rd and 24th. Doors open at 6:30 PM and shows start at 7 PM.

Tickets are available at Salamander Books or the LSS box office. $10 for adults, $8 for students.

Come out for some laughs… and pie, and support this very special form of live theatre at Ladysmith Secondary.