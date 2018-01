A few dozen brave souls braved the chilly waters of Ladysmith Harbour on New Year's Day.

The annual Polar Bear Dip was held at Transfer Beach and was sponsored by Oceanview Community Church.

Hot chocolate was available by donation with all the money going to local charities.

Ladysmith RCM-SAR 29 was also on hand in case of any incidents resulting from exposure to the elements.