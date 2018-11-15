Ladysmith resident spots cougar roaming through backyard

The Walkem Road Block Watch is alerting residents after a cougar made an early morning visit to a resident's backyard over the weekend.

The Walkem Road Block Watch is alerting residents after a cougar made an early morning visit to a resident’s backyard over the weekend.

The big cat was spotted at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 1100 Block of Walkem Road.

According to an email alerting the neighbourhood, the “cougar was in someone’s backyard and jumped the fence and went into the neighbouring yard.”

Residents are advised to keep careful watch over their pets.

“Be especially careful if you have little children and if you go into Brown Dr. Park,” the email adds.

For specific tips on cougar safety see the Wild Safe BC website.