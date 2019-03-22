The swollen waters of Bush Creek from January, 2017. Ladysmith creeks are not nearly as full at the moment due to winter drought, but the town’s reservoirs appear to be in good shape. (John McKinley file photo)

Ladysmith reservoirs full despite winter drought

Both reservoirs at or above capacity

  • Mar. 22, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Amid concerns about drought conditions and low stream flows on Vancouver Island, Ladysmith’s twin reservoirs remain close to or above capacity.

B.C. Hydro warned municipalities of the winter drought last week following two months of dry and cold weather on the Island. Cooler than normal temperatures froze watersheds, locking up moisture and compounding the lack of precipitation.

The prevailing conditions have caused concerns about watersheds surrounding Sooke, Port Alberni, Campbell River and the Comox Valley. Lake Cowichan is only 40 percent full. Spring rains typically replenish reservoirs, but another few days of clear, sunny weather are forecast.

Stocking and Holland lakes, Ladysmith’s water supply reservoirs, are at par with previous years. As of Feb. 25, Stocking was at 98 percent capacity while Holland was at 103 percent capacity in December 2018, the last available data. February may have set a 50-year record for low precipitation in certain watersheds with some areas receiving only half the average rainfall.

