Ladysmith RCMP safely escort black bear back to the woods

Ladysmith RCMP safely escorted the black bear to the woods near Ladysmith Cemetary. (Town of Ladysmith/Facebook photo)

A juvenile black bear was seen roaming around Ladysmith’s 2nd Avenue earlier this morning (May 7).

Ladysmith RCMP escorted the bear up to the Ladysmith cemetery where it disappeared into the bush.

In a Facebook post, the Town of Ladysmith encouraged residents to keep their garbage pins stored in a secure area to prevent bears from becoming habituated to human food. Bears are also attracted to the scent of fallen fruit from fruit trees and pet foods.

Under the Wildlife Act of B.C. people are required to secure all wildlife attractants or face fines

Anyone who sees a bear in their area should call the B.C. Conservation Service at 1-877-952-7277 or the Ladysmith RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-245-2215.

