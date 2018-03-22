Ladysmith RCMP probe vandalism at high school

Ladysmith RCMP are investigating vandalism to the high school's music building that occurred late Wednesday night.

Three of LSS music building’s windows were smashed on Wednesday night. (Mike Gregory Photo)

Police received a call at 10:20 p.m. about several broken windows at Ladysmith Secondary School.

They attended the scene and found three large windows had been smashed on the music building using rocks.

On Thursday morning the windows had been boarded up but shattered glass still littered the ground near the door to the building.

RCMP said that no entry was gained to the music building, which is located at the rear of the school.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the culprit(s) responsible for this crime please call Crime Stoppers or the Ladysmith Detachment at 250-245-2215.