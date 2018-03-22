Three of LSS music building’s windows were smashed on Wednesday night. (Mike Gregory Photo)

Ladysmith RCMP probe vandalism at high school

Ladysmith RCMP are investigating vandalism to the high school's music building that occurred late Wednesday night.

Ladysmith RCMP are investigating vandalism to the high school’s music building that occurred late Wednesday night.

Police received a call at 10:20 p.m. about several broken windows at Ladysmith Secondary School.

They attended the scene and found three large windows had been smashed on the music building using rocks.

On Thursday morning the windows had been boarded up but shattered glass still littered the ground near the door to the building.

RCMP said that no entry was gained to the music building, which is located at the rear of the school.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the culprit(s) responsible for this crime please call Crime Stoppers or the Ladysmith Detachment at 250-245-2215.

Previous story
UPDATE: Former Pitt Meadows councillor sentenced to nine months for sexual assault
Next story
Homeless campers ordered to vacate Nanaimo city hall

Just Posted

Police ask for help tracking down Surrey siblings

  • 13 hours ago

 

Retired but still contributing

 

Ladysmith RCMP probe vandalism at high school

 

Digging into snow pack numbers

  • 13 hours ago

 

Most Read