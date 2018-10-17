Ladysmith Public Art strategy holding back alleys and forgotten corners walk

Thanks to those who attended our Public Arts 101 Talk at the Ladysmith Waterfront Gallery on Thursday, Oct 11.

Thanks to those who attended our Public Arts 101 Talk at the Ladysmith Waterfront Gallery on Thursday, Oct 11.

We saw a lot of fresh faces which means the word is getting out there! Thanks to new residents, Ladysmith Downtown Business Association, Ladysmith Resource Centre Association, Ladysmith Friends and Family, artists, and supporters of the arts for attending. If you weren’t able to make it, there is more to come.

Postcard Project has gone live:

Last week postcards were distributed throughout the Town. If you’re at The Bean Time, The Ironworks Creperie, Salamander Books, or other downtown businesses grab a postcard and write to us. We’d love to hear your thoughts! Postage prepaid, so just pop in the mail when you’re done. Please mail by October 25th!

Upcoming events:

Presentation: Public Arts potential – Back Alleys and Forgotten Corners

Topic: In what ways can the arts be used as a tool for safe, healthy and vibrant communities? How can public arts help us pay attention to our immediate environment?

When: Thursday, October 18, 2018 – 5pm-6pm

Where: Ladysmith Waterfront Gallery, 610 Oyster Bay Drive

Keynote speaker – Lacey McRae Williams, BA, MPl principal of Thoughtful Place Design

All ages welcome

Walking Tour: Local Opportunities – Back Alleys and Forgotten Corners

Topic:Join us on your lunch break to think about our most urban spaces – are these spaces we stay away from? If so, why? Are we drawn to these spaces? Again, why or why not? As we walk together we will explore local opportunities for art to revive forgotten spaces in Ladysmith

When: Friday, October 19, 2018 – 12pm-1pm

Where: 410 Esplanade Avenue (parking lot behind Town Hall)

Tour led by Lacey McRae Williams and Titia Jetten (urban planner and artist & concept designer)

All ages welcome

Find us on social media – #weARTladysmith

email us – ladysmithartstrategy@gmail.com