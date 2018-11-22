Ladysmith motorist facing impaired driving charges

Ladysmith RCMP are pursuing criminal charges against a 76-year-old local man accused of alleged impaired driving on Tuesday morning, only a few blocks from local schools.

Mounties, Ladysmith Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance were all called to the scene of a two vehicle accident at the intersection of 4th Avenue and High Street at 10:15 a.m.

“It was determined a vehicle proceeded through the stop sign on High Street, striking a north bound vehicle on 4th Avenue which had the right-of-way at the intersection,” said Staff Sgt. Ken Brissard.

“Extensive damage occurred to the two vehicles and the injuries to the victim driver appeared to be minor, although they were transported by ambulance to be checked at an area medical care facility.”

The suspected impaired driver, who was behind the wheel of a PT Cruiser, was not injured in the collision.

The intersection, which is only a couple of blocks from local schools, was closed for a brief period of time while RCMP investigated.

RCMP are recommending criminal charges of Impaired Driving and Driving Over 80 mg/% to the Crown.

Ladysmith RCMP have laid impaired driving charges against 135 drivers. In total, 62 of these incidents occurred in town while the remaining 73 were outside of municipal boundary.

“The RCMP will continue with their efforts to detect and apprehended any driver, who are either operating or are in care and control of a vehicle, while their ability is impaired,” added Brissard.

“This commitment is not solely to hold suspects accountable, but as importantly, to keep the roadways safe for other vehicles, their occupants, as well as pedestrians. I am proud of my members commitment and diligence, and know the vast majority of our community support their efforts as well.”