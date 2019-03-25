Ladysmith mayor considered running federally, decided against it

Ladysmith’s mayor is content to stay in his current position and won’t try to take on federal politics.

Mayor Aaron Stone filed papers to be vetted as a candidate in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith NDP nomination race, but has now decided he will not run, and “probably not in the near future,” either.

“I’m not stepping into the candidacy race. I think the party needs to focus on getting ready for the byelection and I have things to focus on here…” he said. “I have a commitment to my community and it just wasn’t the right time.”

Stone said he generally tries to remain non-partisan but will speak up when he agrees or disagrees with decisions made at other levels of government. He said in his role as mayor, he expects to reach out to Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection candidates from all parties and share the same information with all of them about his community.

“I’m really excited about what we’re doing in Ladysmith and the relationships that I have in the region and want to continue that work,” Stone said. “I may eye a different role down the road, but on the horizon, I see myself fulfilling the things that I’m really excited about for Ladysmith.”

Lauren Semple and Bob Chamberlin are seeking the NDP nomination in Nanaimo-Ladysmith and according to the electoral district association, at least one other person has filed papers for vetting.

The byelection is May 6. Michelle Corfield is running for the Liberals, Paul Manly for the Greens, John Hirst for the Conservatives and Jennifer Clarke for the People’s Party of Canada.

