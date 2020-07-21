Ladysmith man charged with assault after allegedly trying to force woman into vehicle

Kade Dwolinsky arrested after what police say was a violent incident last month in Nanaimo

A Ladysmith man has been charged with one count of assault following what police say was a violent incident in Nanaimo last month.

According to police, Kade Dwolinsky, 34, allegedly assaulted a woman outside her workplace in central Nanaimo. Police were called to the location of the incident at about 6:30 p.m. that night after receiving reports of a man attempting to force a woman into a vehicle. The woman, who is known to Dwolinsky, managed to free herself from his grasp, flee the scene and call 911. She was not injured.

Dwolinsky allegedly fled in his vehicle and he was arrested several hours later without incident at his residence by Ladysmith RCMP. He was held in custody overnight and released the next day on a promise to appear in provincial court in Nanaimo on Aug. 20.

The investigation is continuing.

“Based on evidence gathered to date, police believe there may be other victims of Dwolinsky and by releasing his picture it will further the investigation and encourage individuals to come forward and contact investigators,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

Anyone with information about this incident or other unreported crimes is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-21950.

