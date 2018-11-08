Ladysmith lottery ticket worth $1-million still not cashed in

The holder of the winning Maxmillion ticket sold in a Lotto Max draw earlier in October has still not come forward.

The BCLC confirmed to the Chronicle on Thursday that the winner of a no doubt life-changing prize is still a mystery almost a month later.

On that same Oct. 12 night, three tickets included the one purchased in Ladysmith were Maxmillions winners.

The others were sold in Victoria and Sidney.

The numbers on the ticket sold in Ladysmith worth $1-million are 06 07 12 17 21 42 46.

“It’s certainly a good reminder for players to check their tickets,” said a BCLC spokesperson. “Players have a year from the date of the draw printed on the ticket to claim a prize.”

The first winner to come forward from the draw last month was Richard Allen Kraeker of Victoria who matched all 7 numbers to win a $1 million prize. Kraeker will split the prize with another winning ticket purchased in Quebec and will take home $500,000.

“I’m gobsmacked. I was just stunned, flabbergasted, speechless for a while and then, emotionally drained for a few hours,” said Kraeker. “I only deal with my tickets at one place and that’s Thrifty’s. I took the ticket home to show my wife and she screamed!”

Kraeker plans to travel more and continue an active lifestyle with his wife.

“We like golfing holidays. My wife and I both play golf all summer and play sports all winter,” he said.

Kraeker also plans to keep playing Lotto Max which he has played since it was launched in 2009.