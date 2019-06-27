Ladysmith Little Theatre takes Stones in His Pockets to Mainstage Festival

Stones in His Pockets was selected for Mainstage by a roving adjudicator during their show run

Ladysmith Little Theatre has found a hit with its production of Stones in His Pockets, and is taking the show on the road.

The production will be shown at B.C. Theatre’s Mainstage Festival in Port Alberni on July 10. The festival runs July 5 – 13. Ladysmith Little Theatre’s artistic director, Mort Paul, who is also one of the cast members, says he’s glad the production was so well received. Stones in His Pockets was run by the Ladysmith Little Theatre four years ago, and was brought back by popular demand. It was also chosen because the play does well in competition.

Paul is no stranger to Mainstage, he’s been before as a performer and a director. Ladysmith Little Theatre has been to Mainstage five times.

“We’re going from a 72-seat small theatre to over 500 seats in a very large theatre,” he said. “It’s going to be quite an accommodation.”

Luckily, the set pieces for the production are fairly simple and can be transported to Port Alberni with relative ease. Two actors play 15 characters in the show, and Paul plays eight of them. The rest are played by Torry Clark. The play is directed by Ellen Paul.

Stones in His Pockets was selected for Mainstage by a roving adjudicator in the middle of their show run. Of four shows, Stones in His Pockets was selected for best production, best actor, best ensemble, best director, and best lighting.

Paul is also involved in planning the next series of shows for the Ladysmith Little Theatre. On July 25 the theatre will be showing Kalamazoo, a play about seniors who find love on an online dating site. It will also be showing The Dining Room on Sept. 19.