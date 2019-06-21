Ladysmith hosts Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations at Transfer Beach

Ladysmith celebrated national Indigenous people’s day with festivities at Transfer Beach.

The celebrations began with words from Stz’uminus Chief John Elliot and Ladysmith Mayor Aaron Stone. Singers and dancers from Stz’uminus Community School shared traditional songs, including the Women’s Warrior Song where all the young women and girls in attendance were invited to join the singers.

There was also a performance by Joey Styles, a nationally recognized hip-hop and visual artist. He was awarded Best Hip Hop Album at the 2017 Indigenous Music Awards in Winnipeg.

Several volunteers were on hand to prepare a free lunch of salmon, hot dogs, and burgers.

The festivities closed at 3pm.