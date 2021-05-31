Ladysmith honours 215 victims of Kamloops residential school

A pair of shoes representing the children who were victims of the Kamloops Indian Residential School sit at Transfer Beach Amphitheatre. (Town of Ladysmith photo)

This story contains content some readers may find disturbing.

Flags across the Town of Ladysmith will remain lowered and City Hall illuminated orange for 215 hours; one hour of remembrance for each of the lost souls discovered at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

“My heart aches in solidarity with the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation, our First Nations here at home – Stz’uminus, Penelakut, Lyackson, Halalt, Cowichan, Malahat, Ditidaht, Pacheedaht, Ts’uubaa-asatx – and those across Canada. It is incumbent on all of us to recognize and respond to these tragic discoveries. The pain is immeasurable and unfathomable,” Mayor Aaron Stone said in a statement.

Municipalities across the country have lowered their flags in solidarity with the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation and millions of Canadians wore orange shirts on Monday, May 31 to show their respect.

The nation-wide act of mourning comes after the bodies of 215 children were discovered on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School by ground-penetrating radar analysis.

Support is available for people who are affected by the legacy of residential schools. People can access support services by calling the 24-hour national Indian Residential School Crisis Line at: 1-866-925-4419.

Read Mayor Stone’s full statement below:

