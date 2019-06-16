Ladysmith Hill Dash and Running of the Balls return to High street

The annual Ladysmith Hill Dash and Running of the Balls was held on June 15.

Ever year, Ladysmith residents run up High street to support the Ladysmith Resource Centre Association, (LRCA). There are four races: coed, men, women, and kids. In each race, team members carry a ball as they run, then roll it back down for their teammates before the next person can run.

After Hill Dash is the Running of the Balls, where almost 1000 plastic balls are dumped down High Street. The balls come at $5 a piece and enter people to win cash prizes of $500, $300, and $100 for balls that reach the bottom of the hill first.

Alongside the event, A&W was on scene providing free burgers and beverages, and beer gardens were run by the Kinsmen club.

Awards were given out to the top three teams in each Hill Dash category. Winning teams were: Tour de Hill for the Men’s race. Ladysmith Crossfit for the Women’s race. And Ladysmith Crossfit again for the coed race.