Ladysmith gets together to celebrate sea life

Families fish for crabs from the Ladysmith docks at this past weekend’s Sea Life Celebration, hosted by the Ladysmith Maritime Society. (Duck Paterson photo)

Ladysmith’s sea life is worth celebrating.

Hundreds of people made it down to the Ladysmith Community Marina this past weekend for the Sea Life Celebration event hosted by the Ladysmith Maritime Society.

“[It] was indeed a celebration,” noted an event press release. “The weather was perfect for a stroll on the dock and participation at the many educational activities.”

Families had a chance to learn about sea life while taking part in arts and crafts and other activities.

The Young Salish Wolves opened the celebrations with dancing and invited other festival participants to take part. World Fishing Trust brought its educational mobile Seaquarium “for an up-close and personal encounter with marine creatures,” the release noted.

A diver, underwater camera, and harbour tours on the Maritimer were other activities. The maritime society thanked all who attended and the 40 volunteers who made the celebrations possible.

