Ladysmith garbage man gives holiday gift to his biggest fan

Tim Den Hartigh might just be Ladysmith’s most famous garbage man. The 24-year-old has gone viral for an act of holiday kindness.

Of all the houses along Den Hartigh’s route, the one he most looks forward to is the Carnegie house, because three-year-old Carson Carnegie is always at the window waiting for him.

“Ever since they moved in he’s been up there every week, so I always wave and give him a honk,” Den Hartigh said. “I could see his smile from the truck.”

Den Hartigh started planning a Christmas present for Carnegie months ago. On December 17, Den Hartigh walked up to the door and gifted Carnegie a toy dump truck for Christmas.

When Brianne Carnegie, Carson’s mother, posted a photo of Den Hartigh and Carson on Ladysmith’s Around Town Facebook Forum, the post gained more than 1,000 likes. Carnegie made a post on her personal Facebook page that has more than 5,600 likes, 353 comments, and 2,400 shares.

“It was the absolute sweetest thing,” Carnegie said. “I posted in the community page and other people have come forward with stating the kindness Tim shows to elderly too.”

Den Hartigh is glad his actions have made such an impact, and he’s surprised at all the attention he’s been getting for it.

“Last night I had to put my phone on silent. It’s been quite overwhelming to be honest,” Den Hartigh said.

Commenters have been lauding him for his kindness, and sharing their own stories of him being kind to them. Den Hartigh said that in Ladysmith, kindness is easy to come by.

“Ladysmith stands out quite often for that. Every one seems to be very polite,” Den Hartigh said. “It makes me really happy and makes my day go by a lot faster.”

