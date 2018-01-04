Ladysmith firefighters save Saltair home

The quick work of Ladysmith firefighters on Thursday morning saved a two storey home from going up in flames.

The blaze occurred on Branksome Road off of Chemainus Road just before 10 a.m.

Over a dozen firefighters responded to the scene as grey smoke billowed out of turquoise craftsman style home. Chemainus firefighters also responded as mutual aid to assist with directing traffic.

Fire Chief Ray Delcourt said two women were inside when the fire started.

The blaze was contained to the chimney but it’s unclear if electrical wiring may have also been a factor.