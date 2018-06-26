Ladysmith couple ready to relax with $500,000 Lotto Max prize

Winning ticket was purchased at the Chuckwagon Market in North Oyster

Jerri Briggs and Willem (Bill) Blokhuizen of Ladysmith with their cheque for $500,000. (Submitted Photo)

Willem (Bill) Blokhuizen and Jerri Briggs of Ladysmith are enjoying the feeling of some financial freedom after matching all seven numbers to win the $500,000 Max million prize from the June 8, Lotto Max draw, splitting the total $1 million prize with another winning ticket sold in Ontario.

While eating breakfast, they saw on Facebook that someone local had won the Max million.

“Bill said, ‘Good for them,’ but I decided to check the numbers to see if it was ours,” said Briggs.

To her surprise, she discovered she was holding the winning ticket.

RELATED: Lotto Max winning ticket worth $500K sold in Ladysmith

“Bill told me he didn’t believe me so I gave him the ticket and he checked, seeing it was true. Just to be sure we got dressed and went to check at the store,” she added. “After that we texted all the kids so they could find out at the same time.”

The pair, who have lived a “frugal” life, were happy to have a celebration the night they discovered the win, but agreed to deposit the cheque in the bank before making any big purchases or decisions.

“I look forward to slowing down and taking things a little easier,” said Blokhuizen.

“Everyone seems very happy for us. It has been a really good response. This really takes a lot of weight off our shoulders,” Briggs said.

The Chuckwagon Market in North Oyster sold the winning ticket.

Lotto Max tickets can be purchased at any BCLC lottery retailer or on PlayNow.com until 7:30 p.m. every Friday evening.