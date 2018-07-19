Ladysmith councillor resigns due to personal reasons

Councillor Carol Henderson is resigning her seat at the Ladysmith city council table at the end of the month, the town announced Thursday afternoon.

Henderson was elected to council in the November 2014 local government elections and is stepping down for “personal reasons” and “other demands on her availability” that would make her unable to carry out her duties through the end of the term in October.

“On behalf of council and staff, I would like to thank Councillor Henderson for her service and dedication to our community, and extend my best wishes to her,” said Mayor Aaron Stone.

Henderson was a member of the Municipal Services Committee, Invasive Species Advisory Committee, Ladysmith Community Justice Program, Ladysmith Early Years Partnership, Social Planning Cowichan Affordable Housing Directorate and an alternate on the Vancouver Island Regional Library board and CVRD Community Safety Advisory Commission.

Under the BC Local Government Act, a by-election to fill a vacant council seat does not need to be held if the vacancy occurs after June 1 in the year of a general local election.

Council will decide at an upcoming meeting whether to hold a by-election, given that the next local election is taking place on October 20 this year.