Ladysmith charitable foundation targeting $60K for students in need

With school starting up again in September, Nanaimo-Ladysmith Schools Foundation aspires to raise $60,000 to help students in need with their education.

The charitable foundation kicked off its Stock the Lockers campaign Thursday, seeking to raise money for less fortunate students in the school district and Crystal Dennison, foundation executive director, says money raised will be used for students of all ages. There’s a need at every school at every grade, she said.

“In high school the requests that we get are a lot of school supplies, so the basic school supplies,” said Dennison. “We get requests for a lot of athletic fees, we also get graduation fees. We have a lot of students that manage to get through school, stay in and the cost of attending, the cap and gown and all of the year-end stuff is quite prohibitive, so definitely that in the high schools.”

Dennison said requests related to field trips are notable when it comes to elementary schools and when it comes to kindergartners, it can be anything from swimming lessons to medical, for example eyeglasses. Those are extras the foundation is able to contribute on a one-on-one basis, she said.

The campaign will run until Sept. 3 and Dennison said there are numerous ways for people to contribute in Ladysmith and Nanaimo.

“People can donate online at … www.nlsf.ca,” Dennison said. “They can go into either location of Staples, Country Grocer, both locations, and the four Coastal Community Credit Union branches and this year we’re also really happy to be working with Nanaimo Honda, so anybody can go into Nanaimo Honda as well.”

Dennison said $48,000 was raised in 2018.

