Lady of the Lake a go, Ambassador Program coming to Lake Cowichan

After a two-year hiatus due to low enrolment, the 2021 Cowichan Lake Lady of the Lake program is back on, and its organizers are already planning for the future.

“I am very happy to report that our 2021 program will be going ahead as we currently have eight candidates who will be participating,” said Jocelyn Lundberg, president and program coordinator of the Cowichan Lake Lady of the Lake program.

Lundberg has also recently been installed as the new program coordinator for the British Columbia Ambassador Program, which is planning a move to the Lake in 2022.

“The BCAP is an annual event that has traditionally taken place in Merritt, and is open to any person age 17 to 24 who has previously held an ambassador title in British Columbia,” Lundberg explained. “Each year candidates from across the province gather to participate in this program with hopes of becoming one of the three selected BC Ambassadors that are chosen to travel across B.C. and represent the youth of the province.”

Lundberg herself held that title in 2007 and said she is grateful to be selected to take the program’s reins. What’s more, she’s moving it out of Merritt and bringing it to Lake Cowichan.

“After deliberation with the former program coordinator as well as other stakeholders, I am very excited to inform you that, beginning in 2022, the BCAP will be held annually in Lake Cowichan,” she announced. “This is such a wonderful opportunity for our community as it is sure to bring many visitors from across the province to enjoy all that we have to offer while attending the BCAP events.”

Lundberg hopes hosting the BCAP will give Lake Cowichan the opportunity to showcase itself, and in turn the community will be able to reap some economic rewards.

“The public events of the program are held over a weekend but the candidates will be here for the whole week leading up to it,” she said. “The events will be attended by the candidates’ friends and families, as well as other ambassador teams from all across the province who will be staying, dining, and playing in our community. I have a lot of ideas for how to promote and involve our local businesses during the program, and their will be sponsorship opportunities for those interested as well.”

It’s well known the Lady of the Lake program has been on hold but with the BCAP being held at the Lake, Lundberg hopes there’ll be renewed interest.

“We are very hopeful that having the BCAP held in our community will help rejuvenate some interest in the Lady of the Lake program for future years! Although our Cowichan Lake representatives are not obligated to participate in the BCAP each year, it is a fantastic experience and a great option for those wishing to move on to the provincial level while also helping to finance their post-secondary education,” she noted.

“As of right now there are no major long-term changes to the Lady of the Lake program but we continue to revise and modify it each year as needed to ensure it remains an educational and positive experience for our candidates. That being said, of course this year will be a ‘one-off’ with a transition to a virtual platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to abide by the current provincial health orders.”

