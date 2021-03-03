Lack of good connectivity puts rural communities at a disadvantage: Vanderhoof Mayor

The district is working with RDBN to get better internet facilities to town.

Internet speeds in Vanderhoof have been a cause of concern for many local businesses. (File photo)

Vanderhoof mayor says he is lobbying the provincial government to get better internet access not only for residents but for students and other youth in the community.

He believes not having access to information due to poor internet puts residents at a disadvantage as compared to other towns and cities in B.C.

READ MORE: B.C. announces funding to improve rural internet connectivity during COVID-19

In partnership with the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, the mayor said he aims to get better internet facilities to town, “as the internet today is the same as 100 years ago,” he said.

Currently the district is working with City West to install fibre in Vanderhoof’s downtown core. Thiessen said he was “excited” about the option of fibre coming to the community.

When asked about internet connectivity issues in rural Vanderhoof, Thiessen said, residents will either have access to fibre or interent through microwave towers. He also said he has given a letter to internet providers to ask for support in helping the district get better connectivity.

Meanwhile, the municipalities of Fort St. James and Fraser Lake have recently conducted high speed internet tests within the community.

In Fraser Lake, the village hired Jennel Harder to conduct door-to-door speed tests. Officials sent these results to the Universal Broadband Fund to get funding.

Sarabjit Kaur

Multimedia Journalist – Vanderhoof Omineca Express, Caledonia Courier

sarabjit.kaur@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Vanderhoof Omineca Express