Lac la Hache resident honoured with forestry award

A Lac la Hache resident has been awarded for their outstanding contribution, dedication to the forestry industry.

A Lac la Hache resident has been awarded for their outstanding contribution, dedication to the forestry industry.

Dave Bedford, the founder of DWB Consulting Services, was presented with the Distinguished Forest Professional award by the Association of BC Forest Professionals (ABCFP) at its annual forestry conference in Nanaimo last week.

The award recognizes forest professionals for outstanding contribution to the forestry profession and for furthering the principles of the Association of BC Forest Professionals.

“The nominations for Dave spoke at length of his about his integrity, professionalism, and dedication to doing the right thing,” said ABCFP president Trevor Swan, RPF. “This recognition of Dave by his peers for extended excellence over the course of a career is both humbling and meaningful to forest professionals responsible for caring for one of BC’s most treasured resources.”

Bedford began his forestry career in 1970, working in many parts of the province for both government and major licensees. In 1990, he founded what is now DWB Forestry Consulting Services. Today the company employs 150 people.

The company is known for its integrated one-stop shopping nature, employing professional foresters, forest technologists, engineers, biologists, and agrologists.

Bedford was involved in the Anahim Round table SRMP agreement, he has worked with the government to develop and implement caribou management strategies in the Cariboo-Chilcotin and implemented local fuel management strategies in mule deer winter range and old-growth management areas.

Bedford was one of five professional foresters honoured with the Distinguished Forest Professional award.

Other winners: John Drew, RPF, founder of Forsite Consultants, Diane Nicholls, RPF, BC’s chief forester, Cheryl Power, RPF, assistant manager and resident forester of the Malcolm Knapp research forest in Maple Ridge and Kathryn Willis, RPF, a consulting forester with Strategic Natural Resource Consultants in Campbell River.