Labour Day weekend lineups are starting to build for border crossings to the U.S

Aldergrove border crossing has the shortest wait time at 20 minutes

  • Aug. 31, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Drivers headed to the U.S. through the Sumas Border Crossing are going to have to deal with predictable wait times for Labour Day weekend.

As of 10:45 p.m. waits are already estimated at 40 minutes for the Sumas crossing according to reports. The Nexus lane is closed for the second week in a row.

Aldergrove’s crossing seems to be driver’s best hope for a speedy trip with wait times at 20 minutes as the Peace Arch and Pacific crossings are both estimated at an hour.

More updates will be posted throughout the day.

