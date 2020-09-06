Labour Day Monday to bring heavy wind gusts to Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada calls for gusty outflow winds up to 70 km/hr across region

Environment Canada has issued a special weather warning for Vancouver and the Fraser Valley for Labour Day Monday, Sept. 7. (File photo by BLACK PRESS)

A special weather statement has been issued for the Metro Vancouver area.

Environment Canada says the areas can expect “gusty outflow winds” on Monday, Sept. 7.

“Following an abrupt change in weather conditions across the prairies this weekend, a strong ridge of high pressure will build over northern BC and spread southwards tonight (Sunday). Rising pressures will drive strong outflow winds through coastal valleys on the Labour Day Monday. Winds will likely be at their peak during the day but could potentially remain gusty through Monday night.”

They say wind gusts upwards of 70 km/h are possible, leading to an increased risk of damage from tree limb breakage. The warning is also in effect for the Fraser Valley, including Hope, Chilliwack and Abbotsford.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

READ MORE: More than 13,000 customers without power following wind storm in Chilliwack

@CHWKcommunityjpeters@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

North Delta Reporter