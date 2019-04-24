Kus-kus-sum receives $1 million in provincial funding

New Democrat MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard is welcoming $1 million in provincial funding to support the Comox Valley Project Watershed Society's acquisition of the former Field Sawmill site (Kus-kus-sum) in the K'omoks estuary.

Members of K’ómoks First Nation, Comox Valley Project Watershed Society, the City of Courtenay entered into an agreement with Interfor to purchase and restore the former Field Sawmill site. On Wednesday, MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard made the announcement of $1 million in provincial funding to go towards the project. Photo by Jolene Rudisuela

“It is a huge win for everyone involved in bringing Kus-kus-sum forward, and for the Comox Valley as a whole,” said Leonard. “The project team knocked on my door when I took office and I am pleased that, today, the province is providing this funding for such a complex and inspirational initiative. It’s an exciting opportunity to return an industrial site to its former natural state, while also honoring the historical presence of the K’ómoks First Nation.”

Project Watershed, in partnership with the K’ómoks First Nation (KFN) and the City of Courtenay, has entered into an agreement with Interfor to purchase and restore the former Field Sawmill site on the Courtenay River near the 17th Street Bridge. The project site is named Kus-kus-sum – meaning tree burial– in recognition of its traditional use by the K’ómoks First Nation as the final resting place for their ancestors.

The project partners intend to restore the former industrial site to saltmarsh, side-channel and riparian habitats, supporting the recovery of fish and wildlife species, and mitigate flooding in the region.

“This project is a key step in advancing true and lasting reconciliation in the Comox Valley. Kus-kus-sum holds important cultural significance for our nation, and we look forward to its return,” said KFN Chief Nicole Rempel. “We are very grateful that the province has agreed to help fund this important project.”

To complete the purchase of the site, the project partners need to raise over $3M before the end of the year. Leonard said the provincial grant of $1 million, through the Ministry of Forest, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development, will go a long way in making the project a reality.