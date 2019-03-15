KSS students join global protest on climate change

Five students from Kwalikum Secondary School spent a couple of hours in downtown Qualicum Beach to protest climate change.

Kwalikum Secondary Students Elena Sales. Avery Frew, Alyssa McClintock, Sophia Morton and Everly Jones were out in front of the Qualicum Beach square to protest climate change. â€” MIchael Briones photo

As part of a global protest, Elena Sales, Avery Frew, Alyssa McClintock, Sophia Morton and Everly Jones expressed their concerns about the future of the planet and how it would impact their lives down the road.

They talked to people in the streets to shed light about pollution and ways to curb it.

“We’ve had some good feedback from the people we talked to,” said Sales.

They all agreed that everyone should be involved in saving the earth.

Students in more than a thousand cities in Canada skipped school to join the rally to encourage governments to do more to fight global warming.