Nanaimo MLA Leonard Krog, shown at a park opening in north Nanaimo on Saturday, June 9. Krog said this morning he’s “very seriously” considering running for mayor. KARL YU/The News Bulletin

Krog ‘very seriously’ considering running for mayor of Nanaimo

NDP MLA Leonard Krog to make special announcement on Wednesday

Nanaimo MLA Leonard Krog said this morning he’s “very seriously” considering running for mayor.

The provincial NDP caucus chairman is slated to make an announcement on Wednesday, June 13 at the Coast Bastion Hotel, according to invitations circulating on social media.

“I have had a lot of people over the last couple of years whose opinion I value, people who I respect, leaders in our community, [they] have been asking me to run for mayor,” Krog said. “So certainly that’s a huge motivating factor for any politician.”

The provincial NDP government, supported by the B.C. Green Party, holds only a two-seat edge over the opposition B.C. Liberals, but Krog suggested the close split in the legislature wouldn’t be a major consideration in his decision.

“I won this constituency by 3,800 votes last time,” he said. “I don’t think the NDP is likely to lose Nanaimo. It’s lost Nanaimo twice in, I think, 55 years.”

Krog has represented the Nanaimo riding since 2005. Between 1991-96, he was MLA for Parksville-Qualicum.

The local government election is in October. So far, two candidates have announced their intention to run for mayor: Don Hubbard and Norm Smith.

More to come.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Car accident on the Malahat leaves 1 dead and 2 in critical condition
Next story
Preliminary results of South Cariboo Rec Centre Expansion show ‘no’

Just Posted

Trans Mountain pipeline spill much larger than B.C. government first reported

  • 14 hours ago

 

No Greyhound? No problem says provincial government

  • 14 hours ago

 

VIDEO/ GALLERY: Chalkboard Theatre’s ‘Peter Pan’ scores with tuneful numbers, lively dances

 

U.S. to slap steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada, Mexico

 

Most Read