Korean-Canadian businessman to run for NDP in Langley-Aldergrove

Michael Chang has lived in Langley since he immigrated to Canada 15 years ago

Michael Chang is running for the NDP in the Langley-Aldergrove riding in the expected federal election. (NDP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A business consultant who organized donations of masks to Langley during the pandemic has been named as the NDP candidate for the Langley-Aldergrove riding.

Michael Chang is best known locally for his involvement with ceremonies for the Battle of Gapyeong memorial stone in the Derek Doubleday Arboretum. The memorial honours Canadian troops who fought with Australians and Americans at the two-day battle during the Korean War.

As the honourary consul for the Seoul Metropolitan Council and Gapyeong County, Chang also announced when Gapyeong donated 8,000 masks to Langley early in the pandemic.

Chang has been involved with political campaigns in Korea, but this is his first foray into Canadian politics.

Since immigrating to Canada in 2006, Chang said he has only lived in Langley Township.

He has considered getting involved with politics before, but said this time some friends of his approached him about running for the NDP.

Chang outlined several NDP priorities he wants to work towards, with an emphasis on seniors and young people. He said he’s concerned about housing affordability and the cost of post-secondary education for students who may struggle to get work after graduating amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

More stability is needed in health care, particularly for seniors and low-income Canadians. Chang noted that for many people, dental care is entirely out of reach; the NDP has promised universal pharmacare and dental care.

Chang admits it will be a tall order to challenge the sitting Conservative MP for Langley-Aldergrove, Tako van Popta, and Liberal candidate and 22-year Township Councillor Kim Richter.

But he said he plans a positive campaign.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about the people,” he said.

READ ALSO: Township announces new Korean War memorial

Langley Advance Times