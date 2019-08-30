Kootenay trails receive upgrade grants from Columbia Basin Trust

Volunteers work on the Valemount Bike Park. Columbia Basin Trust is funding trail upgrades throughout the Kootenays. Photo submitted

Three Nelson groups will receive money to upgrade and develop trails following a grant from Columbia Basin Trust.

Projects by the Nelson Cycling Club, Nelson Nordic Ski Club and West Kootenay Recreational Dirt Bike and ATV Society are three of the 25 being funded throughout the Kootenays by the Trust’s $396,341 Trail Enhancement Grants, according to a statement released Thursday.

“The Basin has a remarkable system of trails, and residents told us to prioritize supporting projects that increase accessibility for more people to get out into nature,” said Tim Hicks, senior manager, delivery of benefits.

“We are helping groups create new trails and rehabilitate existing infrastructure to support trail users with a broad range of interests.”

The cycling club will receive $25,000 to upgrade and rehabilitate its trail network, the nordic club gets $12,296 to rehab its trails and replace an aging bridge, and the dirt bike society is being granted $15,170 to develop a beginner trail.

Other projects include:

• The Kaslo Outdoor Recreation and Trails Society receives $10,000 to improve its nordic ski trail.

• Castlegar Friends of Parks and Trails Society receives $8,282 to replace maps on trailhead kiosks and install more maps and regulatory signage on its trails.

• Castlegar Nordic Ski Club will use $5,700 to rehabilitate a connector trail.

• New Denver’s Kootenay Adaptive Sport Association gets $25,000 to replace the Galena Trail Boardwalk.

• New Denver’s Valhalla Hills Nordic Ski Club receives $4,340 to improve drainage on existing trails, create a 300-metre sprint loop and create two connecting trails.

• Rossland’s Kootenay Columbia Trails Society will be granted $20,000 to construct four sections of a new multi-use trail.