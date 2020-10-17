Kootenay Springs building, former water bottling plant, burns in Cranbrook

Smoke clouds roiled through the intersection of Cranbrook Street North and 6th Street, as Cranbrook firefighters battled a blaze at the old Kootenay Springs building Saturday night.
The fire broke out in the early evening — by 7 p.m. flames were licking at the roof of the old derelict building just off the highway.
By 7:30 p.m. fire crews were still on the scene, and the intersection was still blocked off.
The old Kootenay Springs building — formerly the site of a water bottling plant — has sat empty for many years.
