Kootenay ski resorts, highways blanketed in snow

More snow to come for Paulson Summit and Kootenany Pass.

While unseasonable wintry conditions are troublesome for commuters is a welcome surprise to ski and snowboard enthusiasts.

Snow on highway passes is making traveling in the Kootenays difficult this weekend — especially for those who have not put on their winter tires.

At noon on Saturday, DriveBC was reporting compact snow and slushy, slippery sections on Kootenay Pass and Paulson Summit. There is also compact snow on Highway 3B between Nancy Greene and Rossland.

Environment Canada reports that 15-20 cm of snow accumulated overnight at higher elevations with another 5-10 cm expected Saturday with an additional 5-10 cm on Sunday. Total accumulations for the storm may reach 40 cm.

Meanwhile, Whitewater ski resort’s webcam shows they received about 20 centimetres of snow. Red Mountain Resort also received a significant snowfall.

