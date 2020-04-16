Kootenay Savings donates $50,000 to local food banks

" ... it is our responsibility to step-up ... to ensure all our communities continue to thrive."

As a local credit union, Kootenay Savings has seen first-hand the many ways the global COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Kootenay residents – including their finances – and the immense strain that puts on households.

With more and more people struggling through uncertain economic times due to illness, job loss and childcare disruptions, food banks – which have been deemed an essential service – have become more critical than ever.

Add to that the stress on families who rely on school meal programs, food insecurity is touching more families in the Kootenays than ever before.

To help curb food shortages caused by COVID-19, and provide immediate, tangible support for the communities served by the credit union, the Kootenay Savings Community Foundation is donating $50,000 to be shared amongst 11 food banks in the region.

“Credit unions have a long and proud tradition of local decision-making and investing in the health, safety and well-being of those that live, work and play in our communities – through good times and through challenging times,” shares Kootenay Savings President and CEO Brent Tremblay.

“Being a member-owned organization, it is our responsibility to step-up and do our part to ensure all our communities continue to thrive,” he said.

“As the impacts of COVID-19 continue to grow, the strain on our food banks will increase, and this donation will help keep these vital community services operating through this unprecedented time.”

Food Banks BC, who will be working with Kootenay Savings to distribute the donation over the next week, was very grateful to receive the much-needed financial boost.

“We are so thankful to the heroes at Kootenay Savings for their generosity at this time,” says Laura Lansink, executive director of Food Banks BC.

“Food bank lineups are growing and resources are in short supply, however these funds will make a tremendous impact and ensure that food bank doors stay open and no one is ever at risk of hunger. Our sincerest thanks to all of Kootenay Savings’ employees and members.”

If you have the means and are inspired to join Kootenay Savings in supporting your local food bank, donations can be made online through the Food Banks BC website – foodbanksbc.com – and directed to the food bank of your choice.

About Kootenay Savings

With corporate offices in Trail, Kootenay Savings is a financial cooperative with eleven branches throughout the Kootenays, over $1.3 billion in assets, 37,000 members and over 220 employees.

In addition to the Community Foundation, Kootenay Savings also delivers wealth management strategies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kootenay Savings MoneyWorks, and auto and general insurance through Kootenay Insurance Services Ltd.

