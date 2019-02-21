Kootenay man dies in crash near Sparwood

Accident occurred last night east of Sparwood, RCMP appealing for witnesses

A 50-year-old man from the East Kootenay area has died in a crash near Sparwood Wednesday night.

The accident occurred at approximately 9:20 p.m., half a kilometre east of the Sparwood weigh scales.

Upon arrival RCMP determined that a westbound vehicle with a single occupant had left the roadway and collided with a hydro pole. The driver died at the scene.

According to East Kootenay Traffic Services, the cause of the collision remains under investigation and nothing has been ruled out, however, the surface of the roads were described as icy with blowing snow and temperatures below -15 degrees Celsius.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Traffic Services in Cranbrook at 250-420-4244 and quote file 2019-742.

