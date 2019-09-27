Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo exciting event for cyclists

Cyclists chose from 151-, 98- and 56-km courses around Creston Valley and Kootenay Lake East Shore

Cyclist Merv Hutchinson (right) receives a medal from Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce manager Vern Gorham following the 151-kilometre gran fondo segment of the Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo. Hutchinson, also a member the organizing committee, was the oldest participant in the gran fondo, and completed the 70-plus age category with a time of 6:58:35. (Brian Lawrence photo)

Other Creston cyclists placing well included:

• Brad Burnett, Curtis Huscroft and Gene Zackowski, fourth, sixth and seventh males overall, with respective times of 2:18:13, 2:46:25 and 2:52:55;

• Joanne Beddoes and Rita Hutchinson, sixth and seventh females overall, with respective times of 2:30:17 and 2:33:57;

• Teresa Cherrington and Heidi Graham, second and third in the 40-49 female division, with respective times of 2:40:30 and 2:48:27; and,

• Tanna Patterson, third in the female 60-69 division, at 2:52:44.

While the KLGF was an exciting event for the cyclists, it also accomplished a chamber of commerce goal of bringing business to town on what would be an otherwise quiet weekend. One of the 123 riders brought seven others with him, and they ended up spending $300 on groceries, $700 on wine and $200 in fresh produce and art.

If reviews from the cyclists — including one from as far away as Guelph, Ont. — are any guarantee, the economic benefits could grow next year.

“One of the riders told me that this thing is going to ‘blow up’ for next year as the cyclists all talk to their respective groups of cycling friends,” said chamber manager Vern Gorham. “Everyone on the organizational side did what needed to be done, and together, we pulled off a great event.”

For complete event results, visit www.sportstats.ca and search for “Kootenay Lake”.

