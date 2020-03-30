Kootenay gas prices among the highest in B.C

Gas prices are up to 10 cents higher than other neighbouring B.C. regions

Gas prices in the West Kootenay are significantly higher than other regions in B.C., according to fuel tracking website GasBuddy.com.

As of March 30, GasBuddy said gas prices in the region ranged from 99.5 cents per litre in Castlegar to 99.9 cents per litre in Nelson.

Compared to other neighbouring regions, North Okanagan residents are paying much less at the pumps with an average gas price of 91.2 cents per litre.

In the Thompson-Nicola region, GasBuddy said residents are also paying much less with an average gas price of 89.9 cents per litre.

West Kootenay residents are also paying much more at the pumps than their Albertan counterparts. In Edmonton and Calgary, prices range from 54.9 to 62.9 cents per litre.

Despite the higher gas prices, West Kootenay residents are still paying less than Greater Vancouver residents, where the average price stands at 104.3 cents per litre.

For more information on updated gas prices across B.C., you can visit GasBuddy’s website.

